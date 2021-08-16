Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce $12.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $57.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,809,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 319.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

