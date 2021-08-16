Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.54). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of LIND traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

