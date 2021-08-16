Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,966,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $22,566,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.74.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

