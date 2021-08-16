Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $123.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.20 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

NTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NTB opened at $34.60 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

