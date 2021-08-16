Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

