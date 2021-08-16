Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $252,914.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Zano has a total market cap of $25.29 million and approximately $252,914.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,720.56 or 1.00033021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.48 or 0.01014050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00380127 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.80 or 0.00434961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00078745 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,803,626 coins and its circulating supply is 10,774,126 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

