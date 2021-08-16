Zap Trading Up 26.1% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Zap has a total market cap of $13.19 million and $135,827.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00912272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00108641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.