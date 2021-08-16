ZB Token Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $154.54 million and $4.42 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.12 or 0.00930026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046821 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

