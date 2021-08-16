ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $2,781.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00330198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00145241 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00159317 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,279,556 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

