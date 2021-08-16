ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $2,377.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00326406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00146312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00158727 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 838.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002627 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,279,010 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

