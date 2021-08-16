Zealium Market Capitalization Achieves $34,408.49 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $34,408.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00184441 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,791,362 coins and its circulating supply is 16,791,362 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

