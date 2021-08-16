Zel 24-Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00333673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00146172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00161304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 803.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

