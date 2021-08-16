ZelaaPayAE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,737.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $80,216.27 and $37,737.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006148 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

