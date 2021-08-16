ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $80,216.27 and approximately $37,737.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006148 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

