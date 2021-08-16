Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,454 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.28% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $50,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $52.60 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,640.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

