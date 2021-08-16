ZEON Market Capitalization Reaches $89.09 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $89.09 million and approximately $364,286.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00937945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00110511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047470 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

