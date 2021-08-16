Zeusshield Trading Up 38.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $390,590.98 and $1,292.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.00894837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103826 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

