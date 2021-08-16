Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

ZVIA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,900. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.