Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.65% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $12.79 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $14.61.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.