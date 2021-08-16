Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 4,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,108,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

