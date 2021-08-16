Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 88,918 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 114,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,686,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN opened at $15.54 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

