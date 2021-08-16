Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SITE Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 165,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 69.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

