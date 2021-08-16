Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.