Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Mercury General worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mercury General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCY stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

