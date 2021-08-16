Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $216.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.64. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $153.66 and a 12 month high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.