Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $187.85 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.86.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

