Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of National HealthCare worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 28.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHC opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

