Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $21,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Shares of BOKF opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

