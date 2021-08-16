Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.