Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

