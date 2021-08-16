Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EchoStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 252,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS opened at $25.43 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.