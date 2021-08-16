Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,373 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after buying an additional 274,994 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

