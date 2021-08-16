Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,329 PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $152.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

