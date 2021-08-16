Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 162,564 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 56,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 83,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,995,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $410,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

