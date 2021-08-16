Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,284 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 63,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

