Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.46 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.