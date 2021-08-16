Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.46 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
