Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.