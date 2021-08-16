Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Cap of $10.82 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00892723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00103044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,963,085 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.