Zilliqa Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $131.48 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00332102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.62 or 0.00970581 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,906,971,052 coins and its circulating supply is 11,615,503,899 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

