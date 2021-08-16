ZKSwap Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $172.00 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00159008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,940.94 or 0.99951681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.45 or 0.00914760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.77 or 0.06876753 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

