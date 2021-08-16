ZooKeeper Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $64,134.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00135014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00161331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,287.51 or 1.00286112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00917013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06901218 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 38,780,939 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

