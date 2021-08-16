ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $871,731.84 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $871,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $625,218.88.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.88. 3,848,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,637. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.04, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 313,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

