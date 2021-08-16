ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $182.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00325335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001412 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.41 or 0.00918551 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.