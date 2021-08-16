ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 35% against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $152.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

