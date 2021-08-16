ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 452,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,719,750 shares.The stock last traded at $26.39 and had previously closed at $27.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.