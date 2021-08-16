ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 452,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,719,750 shares.The stock last traded at $26.39 and had previously closed at $27.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

