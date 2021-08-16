ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0001 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 152% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $780,682.58 and $93,805.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00593971 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,544,831,809 coins and its circulating supply is 13,968,306,735 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

