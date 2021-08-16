ZumCoin (ZUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $890,811.06 and approximately $66.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 72.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

