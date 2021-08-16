Zur Rose Group’s (ZRSEF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZRSEF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zur Rose Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock remained flat at $$380.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.91. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $287.65 and a 1-year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

