Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 297 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $408.25. The company had a trading volume of 104,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

