Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 486 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $31.39 on Monday, hitting $685.78. 1,263,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,786,822. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.33 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $660.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $678.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

